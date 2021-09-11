Northeast Ohio remembers those who lost their lives 20 years ago on 9/11

Thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center was, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio communities are remembering those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on our nation 20 years ago on September 11.

National ceremonies are taking place throughout our nation as well.

Here is a list of some of the ceremonies in Northeast Ohio:

Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument is hosting a memorial service for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday at 3 Public Square in Cleveland. The two-part ceremony began at 8:30 a.m. inside the memorial room of the Monument with community, civic and religious leaders marking the time of each of the significant moments in the timeline of September 11, 2001.

The second part starts at 11:00 a.m. outside on the Northwest corner of the monument’s esplanade where a formal Memorial Service will be held.

Patriot Day Ceremony

In collaboration with University Circle, Inc., the Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism, and community partners, VA hosted a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives September 11, 2001 and, in the wars, and conflicts that followed.

It was held in the University Circle Corridor in the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center at 8:45 a.m.



They paid tribute to the patriots, the victims, the survivors and those who were called into action in defense of freedom, because their sacrifice and continued service endures.

Boulevard of Flags ceremony – Eastlake

The city of Eastlake is gathering behind city hall at the Boulevard of 500 flags for a 20th anniversary of 9/11 ceremony.

The Brunswick 9/11 Never Forget Committee

A ceremony at the Grotto at Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish in Brunswick to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks will honor each life that was lost during the terrorist attacks.

They’ll also honor the 13 American soldiers that were killed in Afghanistan.

“We shall be honoring 2,977 Americans who lost their lives 20 years ago.” Chairman Dakota Sawyer said, “This year memorial service is a unique one as it is the 20th anniversary and it shall hold a special place in our hearts.”