WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker recently took on a different kind of challenge: a week-long hike to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

“It was just a great feeling when you got to the top,” Becker said.

Just two weeks ago, Becker was at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“It’s just awe-inspiring to be that high and be in a location that you know you had to work at it physically and mentally to get there,” he said.

Becker was part of a group of nine people, seven of whom were from the U.S., to successfully climb 19,340 feet to the top of the tallest free-standing mountain in the world. A challenge he decided to take on to mark his 60th birthday.

“Of course, I’m being a flatlander living in Ohio my whole life, so it was quite a challenge to get up there,” Becker said. “It was just a great adventure for everybody involved and just a great accomplishment so I’m very happy to have done it and have the opportunity to do it.”

Becker and his fellow hikers were joined by a support staff of 39. He says he’s never been around such hardworking people.

“To be able to go anywhere, let alone halfway across the earth, and see people that are much poorer than people I deal with, people who don’t have a whole lot, that they were that willing to help us and that enthusiastic to help us achieve a goal and to making an accomplishment out of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, it really was rewarding and it kind of restores your faith that you know people are good pretty much everywhere,” Becker said.

He hasn’t decided what his next big adventure will be ten years from now.

“Hopefully I make it that far,” he said.

But he is thankful to have had the chance to reach the top of Kilimanjaro.

“If you work together you can accomplish really great things, so now it’s kinda given me a second wind I guess to get back in dealing with some of the tragedy I do in my professional job,” Becker said. “It was just a great, great experience, and like I said, I can’t thank you know Kim [Engle] and my family and my friends enough for letting me do this.”