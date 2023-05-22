*Attached video: Local high schooler saves baby sister from drowning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — That summertime feeling is finally here! Check out where and when to cool down this summer.

Perkins Woods Pool is currently under construction and is expected to open mid-Summer 2023.
Reservoir Park Pool will be open between June and August, weather permitting, with free admission. Pools are open Monday – Friday from 1 – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m.
The pool at Maude Neidling Park is open from June 12 to August 13. Capacity is limited to 150 total daily admissions. Due to a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, the pool will be closed on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Bay Village Family Aquatic Center has two slides, diving boards and a splash area.
Opening week:
- May 27, noon to 6 p.m.
- May 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 30 to June 1, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- June 2, noon – 8 p.m.
Regular hours begin on June 5.
Opening day is on Saturday, May 27. The Beachwood Family Aquatic Center is open through August. Non-residents are permitted when accompanied by residents.
The Berea Municipal Pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., June 3 through August 13.
The Chardon Pool is open for the season on May 27 through August 11. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 12:15 – 8 p.m. and 11:15 – 8 p.m. on the weekends.
The city of Cleveland operates more than two dozen swimming pools and spray basins that will be open from the second weekend in June through the second weekend in August Wednesdays through Sundays from noon – 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Outdoor Pool’s season is from June 5 through September 4.
The Water Works Family Aquatic Center is open from May 31 through August 12 at 6 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays are just for season pass holders and their guests.
Opening weekend for season pass holders is Saturday, May 27- Tuesday, May 30.
The East Pool is open from June 2 – mid-August. The North Pool is open June 12 – mid-August. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday 1 – 4:45 p.m.
The pool is open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning June 10.
Ledge Pool and Recreation Area is operated by the Cleveland Metroparks. It opens for the season on June 3.
Passes for Elmwood Pool are available to residents. The pool opens on May 28.
The newly renovated Foster Pool at Lakewood Park opens on June 8, and Becks Pool at Madison Park opens on June 1.
The city operates the Lyndhurst Pool and Brainard Spray Park. They’re open on May 27 through Sept. 4.
The season for Parkview Pool is June 3 to Sept. 4. It has lanes and a waterslide.
Mentor Civic Outdoor Pool is open daily from 1 – 8 p.m., June 5 through August 12.
Mentor Recreation also operates a free water spray park – Walsh Spraypark.
Due to a shortage of lifeguards, Garfield Park Pool and Morton Park Pool & Spraypark will be closed this summer.
The city’s pool has a splash area, a lily pad walk and tumble buckets. It is open June – early September.
Due to repairs being done on Dogwood Swimming Pool the opening date of Memorial Day weekend has been postponed. It is unclear when the pool will open this year.
The Lorain County Metro Parks runs Splash Zone, an aquatic and fitness center. Those will open on June 5.
The city has two pools, the Nike Pool and Walter’s Grove Pool, plus the Parma Splash Pad.
The splash pad at Anthony Zielinski Park is open Memorial Day through Labor Day from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.
The Outdoor Municipal Pool is open from the last Thursday of the school year through Labor Day. Open to residents and their guests.
The pool at Thornton Park is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. It has slides, lanes and a splash zone.
Bexley Park Pool and Quarry Splash Park are open daily from June 5 through September 4.
Twinsburg Water Park is open Monday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Westlake Aquatic Center and Peterson Pool is open to members, Westlake residents and those who work in Westlake.
Knights Field Sprayground is open daily from May 27- August 12
Christmas Run Pool is open May 30 – 12 and closed on Saturdays
Freelander Pool is open May 27 – August 5 and closed on Sundays.
