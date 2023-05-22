*Attached video: Local high schooler saves baby sister from drowning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — That summertime feeling is finally here! Check out where and when to cool down this summer.

Before heading to the pool, check today’s forecast here.

Akron

Perkins Woods Pool is currently under construction and is expected to open mid-Summer 2023.

Reservoir Park Pool will be open between June and August, weather permitting, with free admission. Pools are open Monday – Friday from 1 – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m.

Amherst

The pool at Maude Neidling Park is open from June 12 to August 13. Capacity is limited to 150 total daily admissions. Due to a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, the pool will be closed on Tuesday and Thursday.

Bay Village

The Bay Village Family Aquatic Center has two slides, diving boards and a splash area.

Opening week:

May 27, noon to 6 p.m.

May 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 30 to June 1, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

June 2, noon – 8 p.m.

Regular hours begin on June 5.

Beachwood

Opening day is on Saturday, May 27. The Beachwood Family Aquatic Center is open through August. Non-residents are permitted when accompanied by residents.

Berea

The Berea Municipal Pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., June 3 through August 13.

Chardon

The Chardon Pool is open for the season on May 27 through August 11. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 12:15 – 8 p.m. and 11:15 – 8 p.m. on the weekends.

Cleveland

The city of Cleveland operates more than two dozen swimming pools and spray basins that will be open from the second weekend in June through the second weekend in August Wednesdays through Sundays from noon – 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Heights

Cumberland Outdoor Pool’s season is from June 5 through September 4.

Cuyahoga Falls

The Water Works Family Aquatic Center is open from May 31 through August 12 at 6 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays are just for season pass holders and their guests.

Opening weekend for season pass holders is Saturday, May 27- Tuesday, May 30.

Elyria

The East Pool is open from June 2 – mid-August. The North Pool is open June 12 – mid-August. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday 1 – 4:45 p.m.

Garfield Heights

The pool is open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning June 10.

Hinckley

Ledge Pool and Recreation Area is operated by the Cleveland Metroparks. It opens for the season on June 3.

Independence

Passes for Elmwood Pool are available to residents. The pool opens on May 28.

Lakewood

The newly renovated Foster Pool at Lakewood Park opens on June 8, and Becks Pool at Madison Park opens on June 1.

Lyndhurst

The city operates the Lyndhurst Pool and Brainard Spray Park. They’re open on May 27 through Sept. 4.

Mayfield Village

The season for Parkview Pool is June 3 to Sept. 4. It has lanes and a waterslide.

Mentor

Mentor Civic Outdoor Pool is open daily from 1 – 8 p.m., June 5 through August 12.

Mentor Recreation also operates a free water spray park – Walsh Spraypark.

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, Garfield Park Pool and Morton Park Pool & Spraypark will be closed this summer.

Middleburg Heights

The city’s pool has a splash area, a lily pad walk and tumble buckets. It is open June – early September.

North Canton

Due to repairs being done on Dogwood Swimming Pool the opening date of Memorial Day weekend has been postponed. It is unclear when the pool will open this year.

Oberlin

The Lorain County Metro Parks runs Splash Zone, an aquatic and fitness center. Those will open on June 5.

Parma

The city has two pools, the Nike Pool and Walter’s Grove Pool, plus the Parma Splash Pad.

The splash pad at Anthony Zielinski Park is open Memorial Day through Labor Day from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.

Rocky River

The Outdoor Municipal Pool is open from the last Thursday of the school year through Labor Day. Open to residents and their guests.

Shaker Heights

The pool at Thornton Park is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. It has slides, lanes and a splash zone.

South Euclid

Bexley Park Pool and Quarry Splash Park are open daily from June 5 through September 4.

Twinsburg

Twinsburg Water Park is open Monday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Westlake

Westlake Aquatic Center and Peterson Pool is open to members, Westlake residents and those who work in Westlake.

Wooster

Knights Field Sprayground is open daily from May 27- August 12

Christmas Run Pool is open May 30 – 12 and closed on Saturdays

Freelander Pool is open May 27 – August 5 and closed on Sundays.

Closed for summer 2022: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights