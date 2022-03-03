Northeast Ohio plastic surgeon arrested in sex sting

(WKBN) – A Northeast Ohio plastic surgeon is free on bond after being caught up in a sting by the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

Daniel Garritano, 64, who has an office in Canfield, was arrested Tuesday in Columbiana County.

Investigators say he responded to an advertisement placed on social media soliciting sex, but instead of meeting a prostitute, he was confronted by law enforcement.

In court Thursday morning, Garritano pleaded not guilty to engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

Also charged as part of the sting was Jeffrey Hartung, 59, of Newton Falls.

Hartung also appeared in court Thursday, where his bond was set at $5,000.

Both men are due back in court on May 5.