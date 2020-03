Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) - Churches are coming up with new ways to worship.

Mt. Zion Oakwood Village is holding drive-in services so people can still worship together and stay at a safe distance apart from one another.

Just like the drive-in style, parishioners can stay in their car and listen to the sermon on the radio.

Worshippers honked in place of "hallelujahs" and "amens."