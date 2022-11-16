*For related coverage watch the video above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first big snowfall is headed to parts of northeast Ohio and crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation say they are prepared.

Lake effect snow is expected to start Wednesday afternoon, evening and into early Thursday.

A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Ashtabula County from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. with 6-9″ of accumulations expected. Geauga and Lake counties are under a winter weather advisory from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. with 3-6″ of accumulations expected.

Lastly, our main snowbelt regions are expecting 3-6″, 1-3″ in the secondary snowbelt including Cleveland with less amounts south.

ODOT has more than 277,000 tons of salt on hand and the ability to make its own salt brine to combat the storm.

ODOT asks that drivers allow plenty of extra travel time and plan ahead by checking the OHGO website before heading out the door.

ODOT also asks that drivers don’t expect perfect road conditions where heavy snow is expected, but snowplows will be plowing and treating roads.