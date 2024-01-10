WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — With Wacko for Joe Flacco fever at an all-time high in Cleveland, Where I’m From Apparel recently launched the first officially licensed Flacco merchandise collection as the Browns quarterback just in time for the playoffs.

Ryan Napier, a Northeast Ohio native and Where I’m From Apparel co-founder said he recognized the potential for magic and approached Flacco’s team.

“I’m a huge Cleveland sports fan,” Napier said. “I’ve been a Browns season ticket holder for a long time so this is definitely very personal for me the whole Joe Flacco story.”

The Flacco clothing launched less than two weeks ago online and is now in Cleveland area store locations, right in time for the Browns to take on the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

“The sales have been absolutely nuts with our sales, website, our retail partners. It’s been awesome,” Napier said.

The company opened a new location in Cocker Park late last year. So far, everything Flacco-related is selling fast.

“As you can imagine, I feel like the whole city of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio is just head over heels for Joe,” said Brandon Wardle, who handles marketing for the company. “He’s come in, it’s been amazing, it’s been a great reaction, people love the products.”

All the Flacco clothing, Wardle said, is custom-made in the U.S. from hoodies to t-shirts and even crop tops. There’s something for every fan to mark this moment in Brown’s history.

One of the more popular designs is the “Flacco fan since ’23,” shirt.

“This is really unique, kind of a lightning-in-a-bottle type of situation, and we’re trying to keep up with demand the best we can,” Napier said.