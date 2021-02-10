Northeast Ohio mom says school aide tried to staple note to son’s head

The incident surrounds a note that was meant to remind the student to bring a water bottle from home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman mother is taking issue with the school’s response to an incident involving her son who has special needs.

According to a police report, officers took a report at the police station on Jan. 20 from Sheli Myers. She told officers that her son with autism was very “shook up” about an incident that happened in class at Boardman Center Middle School the day before.

Myers said that an aide in her son’s classroom attempted to staple a note to his hair, but a staple struck the back of his neck, causing a red mark and slight scabbing.

The statement from the child’s mother was that the teacher’s aide stapled the paper to the child’s head, not to his hair.

According to the report, the note was meant to remind the student to bring a water bottle from home. The student had asked the teacher several times for a water bottle, the report stated.

The report stated that they did not seek medical treatment but that the child was fearful to return to school.

Boardman police said that with the advice of the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, they decided not to file charges.

Myers has retained an attorney and released a statement through the legal offices of Agins and Gilman, LLC, of Lyndhurst, saying that Superintendent Tim Saxton “downplayed the severity of the events by stating the teacher’s aide who injured Ms. Myers’ son had “no intent to harm” and therefore only required a warning as reprimand.”

The statement went on to say:

The child did suffer injuries, both physical and mental, and did receive medical treatment for the incident. Although Mr. Saxton stated that this aide has a “clean” record, he neglected to mention that this lady’s behavior has been the subject of multiple complaints by Ms.Myers. Aimee E. Gilman, attorney with Agins and Gilman, LLC

Boardman Schools Communications Coordinator Amy Radinovic issued the following statement on behalf of the district in response to Myers’ claims.

The Boardman local schools based its decision on the facts as presented by our own investigation, as well as the investigation of the Boardman police and members of the local prosecutor’s office. Amy Radinovic, communications coordinator, Boardman Local Schools