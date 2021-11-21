Northeast Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed and ‘safe’ in Haiti

**Watch a previous report in the video above: What we know one month after kidnapping of NE Ohio missionaries in Haiti.**

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP/WJW) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

You can read the ministry’s full statement below:

We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for. We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from, or their current location. We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and the individuals involved would safeguard that information. We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation. While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord. “Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; and His greatness is unsearchable” (Psalm 145:3).