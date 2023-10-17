PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Lucky winner!

The Ohio Lottery says a Parma Heights man has claimed the $5.5 million Classic Lotto jackpot drawn on October 9, 2023.

The winning ticket was purchased at Yorktown Service Plaza on Pearl Road. Lottery officials didn’t identify the winner, but said the picked his own numbers to win the jackpot prize.

According to officials, the winning ticket-holder chose the cash option prize of $2.75 million. After state and federal taxes, he will take home $1.98 million.