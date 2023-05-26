AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Stark County man is heading to Guam after a destructive typhoon slammed into the U.S. territory, causing major damage.

Jeff Mann is a volunteer with the Northeast Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross and is going to Guam to help victims in the wake of a super typhoon.

He’s been all over the country and world in the last six years, volunteering to help victims of a variety of natural disasters.

He’ll help typhoon victims on the remote Pacific island, most of which now has little or no power.

“The hardest part for me will be not having anyway to communicate back here with my wife and children,” Mann told FOX 8 News.

“The important part is that I’ll be part of a group of Red Cross volunteers who are going to help people who have lost so much,” he added.

Mann said he’ll help hand out food, water and build temporary shelter.

“I retired from working at the YMCA in 2017 and I told my wife that I’m not someone who can sit around. I like to help people, so here I am,” Mann said.

This will be the 13th natural disaster Mann has been involved with as a Red Cross volunteer.

He’s helped victims of catastrophe, including California wildfires, major flooding along the Ohio River and several hurricanes in North Carolina and Louisiana.

“If someone is interested in volunteering, it’s very rewarding to help people, but it is hard to be away from your family,” Mann said.

Click here to learn more about volunteering for or donating to the American Red Cross.