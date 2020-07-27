Northeast Ohio man recognized for rescuing people trapped in fire

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Norman Yoder is a neighbor that most people would hope to have.

He was driving to work in Canton when he saw a home on fire July 15.

He didn’t just call for help; he delivered it too.

Six people were sleeping in the home at 915 Smith Ave. SW when the fire broke out on the first floor.

Norman had a ladder in his truck and brought it to the home to help rescue the people who lived there.

Norman helped four people get down from the second floor of the building.

Two people were in the basement.

All six made it out of the home. One was treated at the hospital, as were two firefighters.

Two dogs were killed in the fire, but one cat was rescued.

The fire is still under investigation.

Norman is scheduled to be recognized in a ceremony Monday.

He will be given the Good Samaritan award at 10 a.m. at Canton Fire Station 1.

