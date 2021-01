RIPLEY, New York (WJW) – A man from Middlefield, Ohio died Saturday in a logging accident in western New York.

According to an accident report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the town of Ripley Saturday morning just before 9:30 a.m.

According to the report, David Byler, 46, of Middlefield was cutting trees when a tree fell on him.

Byler died at the hospital the following day.