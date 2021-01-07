Northeast Ohio man born without sight needs seeing eye dog

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Suffield Fire Department is trying to help a young man who was born without sight get a seeing-eye dog.

Ryan Carson is the child of a Suffield firefighter/paramedic.

He’ll be finishing high school soon and a trained dog will help with his independence.

He needs a facilitated guide dog with behavior modification training to help.

A trained dog costs $13,000 according to the fire department.

They say insurance will not cover any of the cost.

So they’re helping raise money for Ryan’s Furever friend.

You can help by emailing ryansfureverfriend@gmail.com.

