YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested early Wednesday on an assault charge was booked into the Mahoning County jail for the fifth time this month.

Marquis Cambridge, 28, of Youngstown is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor assault charge in municipal court.

Cambridge was arrested about 6:15 a.m. outside a store after a woman said he hit her several times.

Cambridge, who was also wanted on a warrant, was arrested July 8 for resisting arrest; July 11 for aggravated trespassing; July 14 for theft; and July 15 for resisting arrest.

He was also arrested three times in May.

All the charges are low-grade misdemeanors and carry low bonds or, in some cases, no bond at all.

The victim in the assault case told police she met Cambridge downtown Tuesday and agreed to follow him to the East Side to hang out, reports said.

The victim said the two argued, and he punched her several times in the cheek and body. Reports said the victim had cuts and redness on her face.

As she was being hit the victim told police she took a knife to defend herself and slashed Cambridge in the finger, reports said.

Cambridge had a slight cut on his finger and a small amount of blood, reports said.