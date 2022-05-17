Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man has received a prestigious award from President Joe Biden.
Ryan Sprunger was awarded the Medal of Valor Monday.
He is the assistant chief of the East Wayne Fire District.
Sprunger was off duty when he jumped into freezing water in Dalton to rescue a grandfather and his two grandchildren.
It happened in December of 2019.
The grandchildren, two boys ages 4 and 6, were playing when they fell through the ice. The grandfather fell in trying to rescue them.
Sprunger risked his own life to rescue them.
The 4-year-old boy later died.
Springer was one of 15 public safety officers honored for acts of bravery in the line of duty.
Wayne County Emergency Management thanked him for his “selfless service.”