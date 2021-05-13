Northeast Ohio man arrested on child pornography charges; FBI looking for possible victims

(WJW) — Authorities are investigating the arrest of a Dover man on child pornography charges.

According to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Division, Brenton “Brent” Cronebach, Jr., 55, has been federally charged with possession and transportation of child pornography.

According to a release from the FBI, a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Google. “Google indicated that files depicting child pornography had been shared and downloaded by a cell phone and email address associated with the name “Brent Cronebach,” the release stated.

The FBI said an investigation was then started by its Canton Resident Agency Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On May 12, Cronebach’s residence was searched. The FBI said he admitted he downloaded thousands of images depicting child pornography and those items were on flash drives. The flash drives were taken by investigators and Cronebach was taken into custody.

Cronebach, Jr. was federally charged with possession and transportation of child pornography. He remains in federal custody at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone who has a child who may have interacted with Cronebach and they think the interactions may have been sexually inappropriate or was an attempt to “groom” a minor for future sexual interactions to please contact the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446).