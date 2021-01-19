Northeast Ohio law enforcement sends thoughts and prayers to fallen Toledo officer and family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement in Northeast Ohio is offering condolences for a Toledo police officer killed in the line of duty.

24-year-old Brandon Stalker was shot in the head Monday by a suspect following an armed standoff.

Brandon Stalker, Courtesy: Whitmer High School

Officer Stalker died at the hospital.

The suspect was also killed.

Stalker was father to a young child and was engaged to be married.

Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies shared their thoughts and prayers.

Toledo police plan to hold a news conference about the shooting Wednesday.