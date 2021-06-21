Northeast Ohio gas prices jump again this week, AAA reports

**With Fourth of July weekend coming up, take a look at what Ohioans went through for Memorial Day weekend travel in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The average gas price nationwide is a little more than $3 as of Monday, AAA reported, and what Northeast Ohioans can expect to pay at the pump doesn’t differ too much from that price.

According to this week’s AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, average gas costs in Northeast Ohio are $2.975, which is a 5-cent increase from last week. Last year, during this same week, average gas prices were $2.223 for the area.

Below is a list of average gas prices of cities in Northeast Ohio:

$2.999 Alliance

$3.067 Ashland

$2.946 Ashtabula

$2.990 Aurora

$2.994 Chesterland

$2.964 Cleveland

$2.924 Elyria

$2.934 Independence

$2.924 Lorain

$2.962 Lyndhurst

$2.955 Massillon

$2.965 Mentor

$2.936 New Philadelphia

$2.967 Niles

$2.983 Norwalk

$2.973 Oberlin

$2.930 Parma

$2.991 Ravenna

$2.977 Solon

$3.161 Willard

$2.935 Youngstown

Average gas prices nationwide are actually down by a penny this week, AAA said, sitting at $3.07, but for the last month, even with increased demand for fuel, gas prices have largely remained steady.

Gas prices haven’t spiked this high since 2014, AAA reported previously this year.

