(WJW) – It’s that time of year again — anglers are picking up their fishing poles and tackle boxes and making their way to lakes and ponds across Northeast Ohio.

Before you drop that lure in the water, though, you’ll need to make sure you acquire your 2022 Ohio fishing license.

Getting an Ohio fishing license

Anglers 16 and older must have an Ohio fishing license to fish from public Ohio waters.

You can purchase your fishing license right here.

Ohio residents have the following options:

Resident 1-Day License: $14.00

Resident 1-Year Upgraded from a 1-Day License: $12.00

Resident 1-Year License: $25.00

Resident 3-Year License: $72.11

Resident 5-Year License: $120.18

Resident 10-Year License: $240.36

Resident Lifetime License: $599.04

Resident 1-Year Senior License….$10.00

Resident 3-Year Senior License….$27.04

Resident 5-Year Senior License….$45.07

Resident Lifetime Senior License….$84.24

Nonresidents have the following options:

Nonresident 1-Day License: $14.00

Nonresident 1-Year License Upgraded from a 1-Day: $37.44

Nonresident 3-Day License: $25.00

Nonresident 1-Year License: $50.96

An annual license is valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, while multiyear and lifetime licenses are valid from the day of purchase until the expiration date written on the license.

Multiyear and lifetime licenses are only available for Ohio residents.

The state also offers free fishing days on June 18 and 19, allowing Ohio residents to fish without a license. All size and bag limits still apply.

Find a full list of license requirements and exemptions here.

Rainbow trout stocking dates and locations

If you’re looking to catch rainbow trout, now is the right time.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, about 80,000 rainbow trout are released into Ohio’s public lakes and ponds every spring.

The trout are raised at state hatcheries are measure about 10-13 inches before being released. ODNR says the daily limit for inland lakes is five trout per angler.

This year, stockings started on March 15 and will continue through early May. Here’s when lakes and ponds will be stocked in Northeast Ohio:

April 4

Petros Lake – Stark County

Rowland Nature Preserve Lake – Lorain County

April 5

Jefferson Lake – Jefferson County

Glacier Lake – Mahoning County

April 7

Painesville Recreation Park Pond – Lake County

April 8

Hinckley Lake – Medina County

April 9

Punderson Lake – Geauga County

Little Turtle Pond – Summit County

April 14

Silver Creek Lake – Summit County

Veteran’s Park Pond – Lake County

April 19

Brushwood Lake – Summit County

Munroe Falls Lake – Summit County

April 22

Shadow Lake – Cuyahoga County

Beartown Lake (Lower) – Geauga County

April 30

Ohio Canal Lock #4 – Stark County

May 6

Ohio / Erie Canal – Cuyahoga County

A full list of Ohio stocking can be found here.

When it comes to catching rainbow trout, ODNR recommends casting a jig with maggots and using a stop-and-retrieve method.

For tips on how to catch other fish in Ohio, go here.

For more information, call 1-800-WILDLIFE or (800) 945-3543.