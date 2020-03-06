Northeast Ohio family needs bed, car seats after car fire

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – The Willoughby Hills Fire Department wants to know if you can help a local family.

According to the department, fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire on I-90 east before SR-91 Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

The family made it out of the car but suffered a big loss.

They had just returned from purchasing a twin bed for one of the children.

Along with the car and the bed, the family lost two booster seats and a forward-facing car seat.

The children are ages 4, 6 and 9.

If you can help, Willoughby Hills Fire Department says you can message them here.