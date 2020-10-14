Northeast Ohio families continue to adapt to home-based learning as school year progresses

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Families who said they rapidly adapted this school year for the safety of their kids during the pandemic are weighing in on how the semester is going more than one month into home-based learning.

“I kind of miss all my friends… When we laughed together and played on the playground,” said 8-year-old Bryce Kinney.

Melissa Kinney, Bryce’s mother and stay-at-home mom of three in South Euclid, said she supports virtual learning and after a few challenges last month, is finding a groove.

“I like it honestly, I like it. The kids do miss being with other students… It’s not the same,” Kinney said.

She said initially there were computer glitches to sort out, in addition to juggling the schedules and classes of her two elementary-aged children and her preschooler.

Work and school continue to be a delicate balance for business owner Shannon Baughman, of Willowick.

The mom of two pulled her first grade son who has asthma out of the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District to better protect him from coronavirus. The district recently switched from in-person to remote learning after coronavirus cases were reported.

Inside Baughman’s Mentor office for Great Lakes Kids Apparel, she worked to fill orders in between home school for her children.

“At least we’re fortunate where I do have the warehouse and I can bring them down here to work. I mean, it’s not easy, but I have that option a lot of other parents don’t,” Baughman said.

Although the days can be hectic and require late nights prepping home school materials, Baughman’s 6-year-old son Aiden doesn’t seem to mind.

“I get to do my school at home with my mom and dad, and I like it a lot,” he said.

FOX 8 introduced both families last month when they were hopeful, but realistic about the challenges of the upcoming school semester.

“I am home, I get to listen in on the classes so I can hear how the teacher’s teaching so when they need help with homework I can use some of the same verbiage,” said Kinney who gave two thumbs up about remote classes so far.

Kinney said on Wednesday’s her children do not have virtual classes, instead they can request one-on-one time with the teacher if needed. She said Bryce is able to get private math sessions with his teacher.

Both families agreed they are pleased with the decisions about home-based learning and neither is ready to send their children back to the classroom if that were an option.

Although Bryce said he likes virtual learning, he said he prefers school in person.

“When I first got there, I was kind of a little worried, but when I started to get into it I started liking it more. I kind of like virtual, but I kind of rather go back to school.”

