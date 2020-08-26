Northeast Ohio fall fun guide 2020: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple picking and more

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Can you smell the pumpkin spice in the air? Fall is fast approaching, and Northeast Ohio is full of fun and family-friendly ways to enjoy the season.

Some farms have changed their typical activities because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many have expanded their hours and seasons to accommodate more guests while maintaining social distancing and cleaning protocols)

This list will be updated as more farms release their plans for the 2020 season.

(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary.)

Arrowhead Orchard

11724 Lisbon St., Paris

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, apple picking, train rides, playground, obstacle course

Open Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 4 to Oct. 25.

$9 per guest, 55 years and over at $7, and children 2 years and under are free. Apple, pumpkin and sunflower picking are extra.

(Photo via: Arrowhead Orchard)

Beriswill Farms

2200 Station Rd., Valley City

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, play area

Corn maze from Sept. 19 to Nov. 1.

Admission is $9 on weekends and $7 on weekdays. Children 2 and under are free.

Derthicks Corn Maze

5182 State Route 82, Mantua

Corn maze, pumpkin patch

Maze season starts Aug. 21. Call ahead for pumpkin patch hours.

$5 per person, cash only.

(Photo via: Derthicks Corn Maze)

Heritage Farms

6050 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Pumpkin patch, maze, hayride

Pumpkin Pandemonium is open five days a week from Sept. 26 to Oct. 26.

Maze $5. Hayride $4.

Hillcrest Orchards

50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, corn box, pedal carts

Saturday and Sunday Sept. 5 through Oct. 25.

Activities included with price of admission.

Jason’s Pumpkin Patch

12629 West Salem Carroll Rd., Oak Harbor

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, corn box, pony rides, pedal carts

Opening Sept. 12.

Maze $5, hayrides $2 and pedal go carts $4.

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, corn box, wagon rides, farm animals

Sept. 12 to Nov. 1.

General admission is $8 per person. Children 3 and under are free. Pumpkins are extra.

Kuchta Farms

4480 State Route 82, Newton Falls

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides

Open starting Sept. 12. Reservations only.

(Photo courtesy: Kutcha Farms)

Maize Valley Winery

6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville

Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze, pumpkin cannons

Sept. 26 to Oct. 31.

Tickets are $11 per person. Pumpkins are extra.

(Photo via: Maize Valley Winery)

Maze Craze

14070 Woodworth Rd., New Springfield

Corn maze, hayrides, corn box

Opening Sept. 18.

Admission is $10 for those 5 years and older.

Nickajack Farms

2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence

Pumpkin patch, farm animals, corn maze, hayrides, pedal cats, corn box

Open from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31.

Admission is $12. Tickets available online.

(Photo courtesy: Nickajack Farms)

Patterson Fruit Farm

11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, pony rides

Sept. 19 to Oct. 31.

Admission is $5 on weekdays and $8 on weekends.

(Photo via: Patterson Fruit Farm)

Ramseyer Farms

4000 Ramseyer Ln., Wooster

Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, hayrides, jump pad, farm animals, pedal carts

Sept. 1 to Oct. 31

Admission $8 to $15, depending on month and day.

(Photo via: Ramseyer Farms)

Rockin’-R-Ranch

19066 East River Rd. Columbia Station

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, farm animals

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25.

$11 for general admission. Children 2 and under are free.

Szalay’s Farm and Market

4563 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Pumpkin patch, corn maze

Sept. 19 to Oct. 31.

Admission is $6. Kids 3 and under are free.

(Photo courtesy: Szalay’s Farm and Market)

