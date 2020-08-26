Northeast Ohio fall fun guide 2020: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple picking and more

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Can you smell the pumpkin spice in the air? Fall is fast approaching, and Northeast Ohio is full of fun and family-friendly ways to enjoy the season.
Some farms have changed their typical activities because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many have expanded their hours and seasons to accommodate more guests while maintaining social distancing and cleaning protocols)
This list will be updated as more farms release their plans for the 2020 season.
(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary.)
Arrowhead Orchard
11724 Lisbon St., Paris
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, apple picking, train rides, playground, obstacle course
Open Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 4 to Oct. 25.
$9 per guest, 55 years and over at $7, and children 2 years and under are free. Apple, pumpkin and sunflower picking are extra.
Beriswill Farms
2200 Station Rd., Valley City
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, play area
Corn maze from Sept. 19 to Nov. 1.
Admission is $9 on weekends and $7 on weekdays. Children 2 and under are free.
Derthicks Corn Maze
5182 State Route 82, Mantua
Corn maze, pumpkin patch
Maze season starts Aug. 21. Call ahead for pumpkin patch hours.
$5 per person, cash only.
Heritage Farms
6050 Riverview Rd., Peninsula
Pumpkin patch, maze, hayride
Pumpkin Pandemonium is open five days a week from Sept. 26 to Oct. 26.
Maze $5. Hayride $4.
Hillcrest Orchards
50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, corn box, pedal carts
Saturday and Sunday Sept. 5 through Oct. 25.
Activities included with price of admission.
Jason’s Pumpkin Patch
12629 West Salem Carroll Rd., Oak Harbor
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, corn box, pony rides, pedal carts
Opening Sept. 12.
Maze $5, hayrides $2 and pedal go carts $4.
Kingsway Pumpkin Farm
1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, corn box, wagon rides, farm animals
Sept. 12 to Nov. 1.
General admission is $8 per person. Children 3 and under are free. Pumpkins are extra.
Kuchta Farms
4480 State Route 82, Newton Falls
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides
Open starting Sept. 12. Reservations only.
Maize Valley Winery
6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville
Pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze, pumpkin cannons
Sept. 26 to Oct. 31.
Tickets are $11 per person. Pumpkins are extra.
Maze Craze
14070 Woodworth Rd., New Springfield
Corn maze, hayrides, corn box
Opening Sept. 18.
Admission is $10 for those 5 years and older.
Nickajack Farms
2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence
Pumpkin patch, farm animals, corn maze, hayrides, pedal cats, corn box
Open from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31.
Admission is $12. Tickets available online.
Patterson Fruit Farm
11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking, pony rides
Sept. 19 to Oct. 31.
Admission is $5 on weekdays and $8 on weekends.
Ramseyer Farms
4000 Ramseyer Ln., Wooster
Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, hayrides, jump pad, farm animals, pedal carts
Sept. 1 to Oct. 31
Admission $8 to $15, depending on month and day.
Rockin’-R-Ranch
19066 East River Rd. Columbia Station
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, farm animals
Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25.
$11 for general admission. Children 2 and under are free.
Szalay’s Farm and Market
4563 Riverview Rd., Peninsula
Pumpkin patch, corn maze
Sept. 19 to Oct. 31.
Admission is $6. Kids 3 and under are free.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- More than 40 students in Wayne County quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure
- Northeast Ohio fall fun guide 2020: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple picking and more
- Bruce Springsteen’s 1969 Chevy Chevelle now on view at Rock Hall
- Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Magic following shooting of Jacob Blake
- CDC was pressured ‘from the top down’ to change coronavirus testing guidance, official says