(WJW) – Who is ready for all the fall feels? If you are, you’re probably planning ahead for the fall and Halloween season.

Well, you’ve come to the perfect spot!

Fox 8 News has compiled a list of all the fall festivals to attend this September and October in Northeast Ohio. Check it out:

Ashland County

Log Cabin Days: September 15 and 16 in Loudonville

Honey Haven Fall Festival: September 23 – October 29 in Ashland

(Photo courtesy: Honey Haven Farm)

Ashtabula County

Slovenska Pristava Oktoberfest: October 7 in Geneva

Harvest in the Harbor: October 7 in Ashtabula

Cuyahoga County

German Central’s Oktoberfest: September 8 and 9 in Parma

Lutheran Oktoberfest: September 9 in Brooklyn

Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest: September 15-17 in Cuyahoga Falls

Rocky River Fall Arts Festival: September 16 in Rocky River

Falls Day in the Park: October 1 in Olmsted Falls

Solon Fall Festival: October 7 in Solon

Berea Harvest Festival: October 14 in Berea

Cleveland Oktoberfest: September 1-4 and September 8 and 9 in Berea/Middleburg Heights

University Heights Fall Festival: October 15 in University Heights

St. Leo the Great Fall Festival: October 20-22 in Cleveland

Cleveland Donauschwaben Oktoberfest Fall Festival: October 21 in Olmsted Township

Beachwood Fall Festival: October 22 in Beachwood

Erie County

Erie Metroparks Osborn Fall Fest: September 23 in Huron

Pumpkin Festival: October 14 in Huron

The first jack-o-lanterns originated in Ireland and were originally carved into turnips rather than pumpkins.

Geauga County

Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival: October 7 and 8 in Huntsburg

Apple Butter Festival: October 7 and 8 in Burton

Patterson Fruit Farm Family Fun Fest: September 16 – October 29 in Chesterland

Holmes County

Charm Days: October 6-7 in Charm

Lake County

Septemberfest: September 9 in Madison

Mentor-on-the-Lake Fall Festival: September 9 in Mentor-on-the-Lake

Apple Harvest Weekend: September 23 and 24 in Kirtland

Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival: October 7 in Kirtland

Lorain County

Old West Pumpkin Fest: Every weekend starting on September 23 and 24 through October 28 through 29 in Columbia Station.

Mahoning County

Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest: October 1 in Boardman

Celebrate Poland Fall Festival: October 7 in Poland

Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm: Every weekend starting on September 9 and 10 through October 21 and 22 in Canfield.

Medina County

Heart and Home Marketplace in Medina Public Square: Fall: October 8 in Medina

Mill Street October Makers’ Market: October 15 in Medina

Richland County

Autumn Fiber Festival: October 21 and 22 in Mansfield

Portage County

German Family Society Oktoberfest: September 8-10 in Kent

Main Street Kent Oktoberfest: September 23 in Kent

The Great Dussel Farm Pumpkin Festival: Late September and October in Kent

Hungarian Fall Festival: September 10 in Hiram

Fall Badfish: September 22-24 in Garrettsville

Gory at the Quarry: October 20-22 in Garrettsville

Aurora Fall Festival: October 7 in Aurora

Stark County

Sunflower Harvest and Makers Market: September 2 in Hartville

Fall Arts and Crafts Festival: September 23 in Hartville

New Berlin Festival: October 7 in North Canton

Duck Duck Jeep Fall Festival: October 14 in Alliance

Arrowhead Orchard Fall Festival: September 8 – October 30 in Paris

(Photo via: Arrowhead Orchard)

Summit County

Dayton Nurseries Fall Family Day: September 9 in Norton

Firestone Fest: September 16 in Akron

Norton Cider Festival: September 29 – October 1 in Norton

(Photo courtesy: Norton Cider Festival)

Macedonia FallFest: September 23 in Macedonia

Barberton Mum Fest: September 23 and 24 in Barberton

Pumpkin Pandemonium: September 23 – October 22 in Peninsula

Harvest Festival: September 30 and October 1 in Stow

Con on the Cob: October 5-8 in Richfield

Tallmadge Fall Festival: October 7 in Tallmadge

Akron Zoo Brew at the Zoo – Halloween Bash: October 7 in Akron

Hale Harvest Festival: October 7-8 and October 14-15 in Bath

Trumbull County

Oktoberfest on the Square: September 16 in Warren

Wayne County

Apple Dumpling Festival: September 22-24 in Shreve

Woosterfest: September 29 and 30 in Wooster

Fall Festival at Lehman’s: September 16 in Kidron

Bauman Orchards Fall Festival: September 23, September 30 and October 7 in Rittman

(Photo courtesy: Bauman Orchards)

Wayne Center for the Arts Fall Festival: October 7 in Wooster

Have a Fall Festival you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the festival, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com.