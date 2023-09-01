*Attached video: Great spots to see fall foliage at the Cleveland Metroparks this year
(WJW) – Who is ready for all the fall feels? If you are, you’re probably planning ahead for the fall and Halloween season.
Well, you’ve come to the perfect spot!
Fox 8 News has compiled a list of all the fall festivals to attend this September and October in Northeast Ohio. Check it out:
Ashland County
Log Cabin Days: September 15 and 16 in Loudonville
Honey Haven Fall Festival: September 23 – October 29 in Ashland
Ashtabula County
Slovenska Pristava Oktoberfest: October 7 in Geneva
Harvest in the Harbor: October 7 in Ashtabula
Cuyahoga County
German Central’s Oktoberfest: September 8 and 9 in Parma
Lutheran Oktoberfest: September 9 in Brooklyn
Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest: September 15-17 in Cuyahoga Falls
Rocky River Fall Arts Festival: September 16 in Rocky River
Falls Day in the Park: October 1 in Olmsted Falls
Solon Fall Festival: October 7 in Solon
Berea Harvest Festival: October 14 in Berea
Cleveland Oktoberfest: September 1-4 and September 8 and 9 in Berea/Middleburg Heights
University Heights Fall Festival: October 15 in University Heights
St. Leo the Great Fall Festival: October 20-22 in Cleveland
Cleveland Donauschwaben Oktoberfest Fall Festival: October 21 in Olmsted Township
Beachwood Fall Festival: October 22 in Beachwood
Erie County
Erie Metroparks Osborn Fall Fest: September 23 in Huron
Pumpkin Festival: October 14 in Huron
Geauga County
Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival: October 7 and 8 in Huntsburg
Apple Butter Festival: October 7 and 8 in Burton
Patterson Fruit Farm Family Fun Fest: September 16 – October 29 in Chesterland
Holmes County
Charm Days: October 6-7 in Charm
Lake County
Septemberfest: September 9 in Madison
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fall Festival: September 9 in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Apple Harvest Weekend: September 23 and 24 in Kirtland
Pumpkin Ale Fall Festival: October 7 in Kirtland
Lorain County
Old West Pumpkin Fest: Every weekend starting on September 23 and 24 through October 28 through 29 in Columbia Station.
Mahoning County
Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest: October 1 in Boardman
Celebrate Poland Fall Festival: October 7 in Poland
Fall Festival Weekends at White House Fruit Farm: Every weekend starting on September 9 and 10 through October 21 and 22 in Canfield.
Medina County
Heart and Home Marketplace in Medina Public Square: Fall: October 8 in Medina
Mill Street October Makers’ Market: October 15 in Medina
Richland County
Autumn Fiber Festival: October 21 and 22 in Mansfield
Portage County
German Family Society Oktoberfest: September 8-10 in Kent
Main Street Kent Oktoberfest: September 23 in Kent
The Great Dussel Farm Pumpkin Festival: Late September and October in Kent
Hungarian Fall Festival: September 10 in Hiram
Fall Badfish: September 22-24 in Garrettsville
Gory at the Quarry: October 20-22 in Garrettsville
Aurora Fall Festival: October 7 in Aurora
Stark County
Sunflower Harvest and Makers Market: September 2 in Hartville
Fall Arts and Crafts Festival: September 23 in Hartville
New Berlin Festival: October 7 in North Canton
Duck Duck Jeep Fall Festival: October 14 in Alliance
Arrowhead Orchard Fall Festival: September 8 – October 30 in Paris
Summit County
Dayton Nurseries Fall Family Day: September 9 in Norton
Firestone Fest: September 16 in Akron
Norton Cider Festival: September 29 – October 1 in Norton
Macedonia FallFest: September 23 in Macedonia
Barberton Mum Fest: September 23 and 24 in Barberton
Pumpkin Pandemonium: September 23 – October 22 in Peninsula
Harvest Festival: September 30 and October 1 in Stow
Con on the Cob: October 5-8 in Richfield
Tallmadge Fall Festival: October 7 in Tallmadge
Akron Zoo Brew at the Zoo – Halloween Bash: October 7 in Akron
Hale Harvest Festival: October 7-8 and October 14-15 in Bath
Trumbull County
Oktoberfest on the Square: September 16 in Warren
Wayne County
Apple Dumpling Festival: September 22-24 in Shreve
Woosterfest: September 29 and 30 in Wooster
Fall Festival at Lehman’s: September 16 in Kidron
Bauman Orchards Fall Festival: September 23, September 30 and October 7 in Rittman
Wayne Center for the Arts Fall Festival: October 7 in Wooster
Have a Fall Festival you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the festival, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com.