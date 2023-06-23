CLEVELAND (WJW) – A warning from local health officials: Northeast Ohio will most likely see an increase in mosquitoes this year.

“We had a dry spell for a few weeks. Now, with the rain we had over the weekend, we are expecting an increase in the mosquito population,” said Bert Mechenbier, supervisor of the Lake County General Health District’s mosquito control.

The county’s program is one of a handful of mosquito controls across Northeast Ohio.

“We have the need. We have the Mentor marsh, a lot of breeding areas, swampy areas,” said Mechenbier.

The traps are already capturing more mosquitoes this year, thanks to the mild winter.

“With that increased population comes an increased risk of the West Nile virus. Historically in dryer years, West Nile shows up a little bit earlier,” said Mechenbier.

According to the Ohio health department, mosquitoes carrying West Nile have already been discovered and confirmed in the southern part of the state.

No human cases have been identified yet.

The state health department also warned people to take precautions to prevent mosquito and tick bites and diseases they may carry.

“People can look for standing water weekly. Dump bird baths, kids toys, dump them before the larvae can mature and become biting mosquitoes,” said Mechenbier.