Northeast Ohio drivers seeing double-digit price jump at the pumps this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Double-digit increases at gas pumps are seen across Ohio this week.

Average gas prices in Northeast Ohio are 18 cents higher this week at $2.856 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

AAAEC says both demand and supply are increasing steadily in the past five weeks and at 9.1 million barrels-per-day, U.S. gasoline demand is at its second highest measurement since mid-March 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Willard spiked the highest in Northeast Ohio at $2.90 and Elyria ranks the lowest at $2.79.

