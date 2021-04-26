Northeast Ohio drivers seeing double-digit price jump at the pumps this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Double-digit increases at gas pumps are seen across Ohio this week.

Average gas prices in Northeast Ohio are 18 cents higher this week at $2.856 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

AAAEC says both demand and supply are increasing steadily in the past five weeks and at 9.1 million barrels-per-day, U.S. gasoline demand is at its second highest measurement since mid-March 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Willard spiked the highest in Northeast Ohio at $2.90 and Elyria ranks the lowest at $2.79.

Check out current gas prices here in Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app