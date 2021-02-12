Northeast Ohio doctor pleads guilty to sex trafficking six children

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield doctor pleaded guilty Thursday to several federal sex trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Albert Aiad-Toss pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex trafficking and production of child pornography.

Sentencing is scheduled for June. 3.

Prosecutors say Aiad-Toss, 52, had six victims ranging in age from 12 to 15 years old.

Court records say Aiad-Toss enticed the victims into performing “commercial sex acts” and forced a 15-year-old to perform a sex act on camera.

Police arrested Aiad-Toss at an airport in Florida in July 2019. He was returning from a trip to Peru.

Aiad-Toss was contracted to work as an emergency room physician at Mercy Health Boardman. He no longer works there. His medical license was indefinitely suspended in December 2019 by the Ohio State Medical Board.