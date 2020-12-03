Northeast Ohio dispatcher helps woman deliver baby at home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio dispatcher is being celebrated for helping a woman deliver a baby at home.
Heights Hillcrest Dispatcher Tyler Cantonwine received a call on November 28, that a woman was in active labor.
Tyler used his training, and within one minute, the baby was out and crying.
The woman gave birth to a boy.
“With only nine months on the job, Dispatcher Cantonwine handled this call like a true veteran dispatcher,” Heights Hillcrest wrote on Facebook.
Cantonwine was awarded the Heights Hillcrest “Stork Pin” which is specifically reserved for those dispatchers who successfully aid in the delivery of a baby.
It is only the second stork pin to be awarded to a dispatcher since the inception of the Heights Hillcrest Communications Center in November 2017.
