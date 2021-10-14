Northeast Ohio dispatcher helps couple welcome baby girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio dispatcher is being recognized for helping a couple who called when their baby decided she was ready to make an appearance in the world.

A man called the Heights Hillcrest Communications Center on Friday, October 1, asking for an ambulance for his wife who was in active labor.

There was no time to wait.

Dispatcher Tom talked them through it and just 2 minutes later they welcomed their baby girl into the world.

Tom was awarded the Heights Hillcrest Stork Pin.

He’s the 3rd dispatcher to receive it since November 2018.