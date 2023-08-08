[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the death of one of its deputies.

Jacob Nees died over the weekend following an off-duty vehicle accident, according to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.

Jacob Nees (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Nees joined the sheriff’s office just two months ago after graduating from its academy, according to the post.

He earned a criminal justice degree from Mount Union University in 2018. He previously worked as a parole officer.

In his spare time, he played drums in local music groups, according to deputies.

“Deputy Nees will be greatly missed by our office,” reads the post. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Nees family and to Jacob’s friends and loved ones.”