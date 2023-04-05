CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Portage County sheriff’s deputy facing rape charges stemming from an October investigation has been fired.

Wilson Kuzyk, 34, of Stow, was indicted in March on two counts of rape involving a woman. He pleaded not guilty at his Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court arraignment on Wednesday.

An Lyndhurst police incident report obtained by FOX 8 News shows police were called to pick up a rape kit from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center along Euclid Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2022.

Kuzyk’s indictment accuses him of forcing or threatening the victim, a woman, into having intercourse that month.

The nurse who reported the rape kit told dispatchers the victim “may not want to speak to police.”

Kuzyk was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation on Nov. 6, after the sheriff’s office learned of the investigation, according to a letter from Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

But following his indictment, Kuzyk was terminated from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month, since he’s no longer able to carry his required firearm while under indictment, Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri told FOX 8 News on Wednesday.

Kuzyk posted 10% of a $20,000 bond and was released Wednesday, court records show. Kuzyk was ordered to submit to HIV testing.

His case is set for pretrial on April 11 before Judge Jeffrey Saffold.