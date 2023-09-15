[In the player above, watch related coverage from FOX 8 sister station WCMH on the Out of Reach Ohio report.]

(WJW) — In 2021, rent prices in Ohio were higher than they had ever been.

That year, the median gross rent in the state was $870 per month, up 10% from 2012, when it was $788 per month, according to a July report from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. And those prices are outpacing income growth.

Ohioans are now spending more of their income to rent. Though that spending had declined for a decade, it’s back on the rise, according to the agency. The record low was 23% in 2019. But now, the middle-of-the-road renter is spending 28% of their income on housing.

At 30%, renters are considered to be “burdened” by housing costs. Those who spend at least 50% of their income on housing are considered “severely burdened” — and that’s a quarter of all the state’s renters, according to the agency.

Though rent inflation is expected to level off this year, the gap to affordable housing for Ohio’s lowest-income residents has gotten bigger following the pandemic, according to the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.

For every 100 renters who make less than the federal poverty level or their area’s median income, there are only about 40 affordable units available. That gap has widened by 6% in the past year.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s latest Gap report shows Ohio lacks more than 270,000 affordable rental units for its low-income renters, including more than 56,000 units in the Cleveland–Elyria metropolitan area. Those are units that cost less than 30% of the renter’s income.

Ohioans need to make $19.09 an hour (about $38,180 per year) to afford a two-bedroom apartment — or they need to work 76 hours per week at the minimum wage of $10.10 per hour. It’s the 37th highest housing wage in the U.S., according to another report published earlier this year by the national housing coalition.

“People need a safe, decent, affordable home to live to raise families, go to school, hold down a job, or age in place,” Amy Riegel, COOHIO’s executive director, is quoted in a news release. “Expanding access to affordable housing is a prerequisite for Ohio’s future prosperity.”

Using the Ohio Housing Finance Agency’s latest housing needs report — which cites U.S. Census Bureau data from 2017 to 2021 — we ranked Northeast Ohio counties by their median gross rent. That figure includes the monthly payment tenants make to their landlords as well as other costs like utilities and insurance.

The rankings also include poverty rates from 2021 and eviction filing rates from 2022, as well as data showing the prevalence of severe rent burden in each of the counties.

Statewide: $870

Median household income: $62,286

Poverty rate in 2021: 13.3%

Rate of severe rent burden: 24.7%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 6.43%

20. Medina County: $958

Median household income: $86,880

Poverty rate in 2021: 6.1%

Rate of severe rent burden: 18.2%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 2.54%

19. Lake County: $952

Median household income: $74,208

Poverty rate in 2021: 7%

Rate of severe rent burden: 17.7%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 5.35%

18. Portage County: $921

Median household income: $65,445

Poverty rate in 2021: 12.4%

Rate of severe rent burden: 32.9%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 4.25%

17. Geauga County: $895

Median household income: $91,701

Poverty rate in 2021: 6.2%

Rate of severe rent burden: 19.3%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 2.07%

16. Summit County: $882

Median household income: $63,191

Poverty rate in 2021: 12.5%

Rate of severe rent burden: 24.6%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 5.48%

15. Cuyahoga County: $875

Median household income: $55,250

Poverty rate in 2021: 16.2%

Rate of severe rent burden: 26.5%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 6.96%

14. Lorain County: $821

Median household income: $63,348

Poverty rate in 2021: 12.8%

Rate of severe rent burden: 27.7%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 5.09%

13. Tuscarawas County: $796

Median household income: $58,282

Poverty rate in 2021: 12.4%

Rate of severe rent burden: 22.5%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 3.22%

12. Stark County: $784

Median household income: $59,205

Poverty rate in 2021: 12.8%

Rate of severe rent burden: 20.7%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 5.36%

11. Wayne County: $770

Median household income: $60,709

Poverty rate in 2021: 9.6%

Rate of severe rent burden: 19.3%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 3.04%

10. Ashland County: $748

Median household income: $59,117

Poverty rate in 2021: 10.9%

Rate of severe rent burden: 22.7%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 1.83%

9. Ashtabula County: $735

Median household income: $48,916

Poverty rate in 2021: 15.7%

Rate of severe rent burden: 29.4%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 3.75%

8. Carroll County: $715

Median household income: $56,287

Poverty rate in 2021: 13.3%

Rate of severe rent burden: 23%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 1.82%

7. Trumbull County: $707

Median household income: $51,838

Poverty rate in 2021: 15.5%

Rate of severe rent burden: 26.4%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 5.94%

6. Mahoning County: $706

Median household income: $50,216

Poverty rate in 2021: 19.3%

Rate of severe rent burden: 24.1%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 6.6%

5. Holmes County: $700

Median household income: $70,027

Poverty rate in 2021: 10.1%

Rate of severe rent burden: 16.3%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 1.28%

4. Richland County: $694 (tie)

Median household income: $51,733

Poverty rate in 2021: 13.4%

Rate of severe rent burden: 23.8%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 5.07%

4. Jefferson County: $694 (tie)

Median household income: $50,442

Poverty rate in 2021: 17.2%

Rate of severe rent burden: 24.9%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 2.58%

2. Columbiana County: $664

Median household income: $51,019

Poverty rate in 2021: 16.7%

Rate of severe rent burden: 22.4%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 2.6%

1. Harrison County: $608

Median household income: $50,691

Poverty rate in 2021: 14.1%

Rate of severe rent burden: 25.9%

Eviction filing rate in 2022: 1.71%