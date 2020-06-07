Northeast Ohio continues rallying together in the name of George Floyd

June 7, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The nation continues to rally together against police brutality and racism in the name of George Floyd.

George Floyd with his now 6 year-old daughter, Gianna. These photos were taken when Gianna was a baby.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

Several peaceful demonstrations took place across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Law enforcement officers and city officials were seen marching with protesters. For example, on Saturday in Port Clinton, the mayor and members of police participated in the “Peaceful Unity March” with citizens. In Akron, Mayor Dan Horrigan was seen taking a knee with police during a rally.

These peaceful, nonviolent protests come just a week after riots occurred in downtown Cleveland. Several businesses were heavily damaged, vehicles were set on fire and some officers were injured. There have been over 100 arrests in the Cleveland protests.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan kneeling with police (Courtesy: Mark Manning)

117 people have been arrested in connection to the violent protests in downtown Cleveland on May 30. The offenses range from aggravated rioting, vandalism and breaking curfew. Click here to view the list of those arrested.

Police said Saturday they are still reviewing video evidence connected to the downtown rioting incidents and continue to investigate some complaints made against officers. All of the investigations are in the early stages.

8 a.m. update

CUYAHOGA COUNTY (WJW) — Communities across Northeast Ohio continue to hold demonstrations against police violence. Several cities are holding rallies and prayer vigils on Sunday.

Independent groups in Bay Village have organized a 9 minute moment of silence taking place at 9 a.m. This is likely in remembrance of George Floyd whose neck was knelt on for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

In Twinsburg, community members are expected to assemble at the high school around 1 p.m. and peacefully march down Ravenna Rd. to the Square.

Due to safety concerns, police will close Ravenna Rd. from Miktarian Pkwy to SR 91 beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. There will be restricted access on Ravenna Rd. between Twins Hills and SR 91 between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Police say Ravenna Rd. residents between Twin Hills Pkwy and the Square will have access to and from their homes once the demonstrators have moved into the Square.

Meanwhile, Medina citizens are meeting at the city’s public square around 3 p.m. for a silent vigil. The event, expected to be brief, aims to bring unity to the community. Attendees are instructed not to bring signs as it is a somber event in memory of Floyd, not a protest.

