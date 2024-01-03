CLEVELAND (WJW) – Even more concerts and musicians will be appearing in the home of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities in 2024.
Concerts include huge musicians such as Madonna at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Red Hot Chili Peppers at Blossom Music Center and Three Dog Night at Goodyear Theatre.
Check out the current lineup at local venues:
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse:
February 4: Playboi Carti
February 8: Madonna
February 24: Drake with J. Cole
March 9: Avenged Sevenfold
May 30: Lauren Daigle
June 27: AJR
Blossom Music Center:
May 28: Noah Kahan
May 31: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show
June 1: NEEDTOBREATHE
June 12: Foreigner & Styx with John Waite
June 14: New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff
June 21: Hank Williams Jr.
June 26: Niall Horan
July 16: Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire
July 17: Alanis Morissette
July 22: Red Hot Chili Peppers
July 29: SAMMY HAGAR The Best of All Worlds Tour with special guest Loverboy
August 6: Hozier
August 7: Thirty Seconds To Mars
August 15: Hootie & the Blowfish
The Agora:
January 13: VentanA
January 19: G Jones
January 26: Flatland Cavalry
February 1: Get the Led Out
February 9: Kameron Marlowe
February 14: Neck Deep
February 17: Portugal. The Man
February 22: Static-X and Seven Dust
February 24: October London
March 6: BabyTron
March 8: Alkaline Trio
March 14: KMFDM
March 20: KK’s Priest
March 23: KAI WACHI
March 29: JJ Grey & Mofro
April 18: Alvvays
April 19: Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band
May 10: Our Last Night
May 16: Blind Guardian
House of Blues:
January 13: The Four Horsemen
January 21: The Devil Wears Prada & Fit For A King
January 23: Big Head Todd & the Monsters
January 27: Joseph
January 31: Umphrey’s McGee
February 26: Cold War Kids
March 2: Silversun Pickups
March 3: DESTIN CONRAD
March 6: Bryce Vine
March 8: Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie
March 10: Matisyahu
March 15: Otoboke Beaver
March 23: Little Stranger
March 26: flipturn w/ Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
March 28: A Flock of Seagulls
March 30: Set It Off
Goodyear Theater:
March 10: Three Dog Night
March 30: Adam Ant and English Beat
The Kent Stage:
January 31: Tim Reynolds
February 4: The Fabulous Thunderbirds
February 9: Judy Collins
February 28: Eric Gales
March 14: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
March 21: Here Come the Mummies
March 27: Samantha Fish
March 29: Colin Hay
April 13: Suzanne Vega
April 29: Joanne Shaw Taylor
May 8: Rufus Wainwright