CLEVELAND (WJW) – Even more concerts and musicians will be appearing in the home of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities in 2024.

Concerts include huge musicians such as Madonna at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Red Hot Chili Peppers at Blossom Music Center and Three Dog Night at Goodyear Theatre.

Check out the current lineup at local venues:

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse:

February 4: Playboi Carti

February 8: Madonna

Singer Madonna arrives at Macy’s Herald Square to launch her new fragrance “Truth or Dare By Madonna” on Thursday, April 12, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

February 24: Drake with J. Cole

March 9: Avenged Sevenfold

May 30: Lauren Daigle

June 27: AJR

Adam, Jack and Ryan Met backstage before the LIVE Streamed iHeartRadio performance of AJR at The Mission Ballroom on December 16, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Blossom Music Center:

May 28: Noah Kahan

May 31: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

June 1: NEEDTOBREATHE

June 12: Foreigner & Styx with John Waite

June 14: New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff

June 21: Hank Williams Jr.

June 26: Niall Horan

July 16: Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire

July 17: Alanis Morissette

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I008 — Pictured: Alanis Morissette — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

July 22: Red Hot Chili Peppers

July 29: SAMMY HAGAR The Best of All Worlds Tour with special guest Loverboy

August 6: Hozier

August 7: Thirty Seconds To Mars

August 15: Hootie & the Blowfish

January 13: VentanA

January 19: G Jones

January 26: Flatland Cavalry

February 1: Get the Led Out

February 9: Kameron Marlowe

February 14: Neck Deep

February 17: Portugal. The Man

February 22: Static-X and Seven Dust

February 24: October London

March 6: BabyTron

March 8: Alkaline Trio

March 14: KMFDM

March 20: KK’s Priest

March 23: KAI WACHI

March 29: JJ Grey & Mofro

April 18: Alvvays

April 19: Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band

May 10: Our Last Night

May 16: Blind Guardian

House of Blues:

January 13: The Four Horsemen

January 21: The Devil Wears Prada & Fit For A King

January 23: Big Head Todd & the Monsters

January 27: Joseph

January 31: Umphrey’s McGee

February 26: Cold War Kids

March 2: Silversun Pickups

March 3: DESTIN CONRAD

March 6: Bryce Vine

March 8: Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie

March 10: Matisyahu

March 15: Otoboke Beaver

March 23: Little Stranger

March 26: flipturn w/ Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

March 28: A Flock of Seagulls

March 30: Set It Off

Goodyear Theater:

March 10: Three Dog Night

March 30: Adam Ant and English Beat

Adam Ant, leader of the British rock group Adam and the Ants, poses in front of the band’s posters in Los Angeles, Ca., in April 1981. (AP Photo)

The Kent Stage:

January 31: Tim Reynolds

February 4: The Fabulous Thunderbirds

February 9: Judy Collins

February 28: Eric Gales

March 14: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

March 21: Here Come the Mummies

March 27: Samantha Fish

March 29: Colin Hay

April 13: Suzanne Vega

April 29: Joanne Shaw Taylor

May 8: Rufus Wainwright