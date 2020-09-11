Northeast Ohio communities remember victims of Sept. 11

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Communities across Northeast Ohio are honoring the victims of Sept. 11 with ceremonies on Friday.

At the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, taps was played throughout the morning to mark when the planes hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and crashed in Pennsylvania. It concluded with Cleveland EMS Deputy Commissioner David Miller placing a wreath at the monument.

The Strongsville Fire Department held its annual Sept. 11 ceremony virtually, recalling the events we will never forget.

St. Ambrose Catholic Parish in Brunswick conducted a memorial service Friday afternoon.

“We will remember each and every life that perished on that fateful day,” said committee chairman Dakota Sawyer. “These were office workers, federal employees, law enforcement, firefighters, brothers and sisters, and moms and dads.

