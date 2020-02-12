Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 & 7

Northeast Ohio communities issue snow parking bans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few area communities have issued snow parking bans ahead of a winter storm. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio through Thursday morning.

More on the weather alerts here

Lorain: Citywide snow ban effective at 12 a.m. Thursday.

Mogadore: Snow parking ban beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. Thursday. Police may tow the vehicle off the roadway at the owner’s expense.

North Ridgeville: Parking ban in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. No parking on city streets during this time.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App