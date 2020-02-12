Northeast Ohio communities issue snow parking bans

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few area communities have issued snow parking bans ahead of a winter storm. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio through Thursday morning.

More on the weather alerts here

Lorain: Citywide snow ban effective at 12 a.m. Thursday.

Mogadore: Snow parking ban beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. Thursday. Police may tow the vehicle off the roadway at the owner’s expense.

North Ridgeville: Parking ban in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. No parking on city streets during this time.