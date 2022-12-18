LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah and Northeast Ohio is celebrating with the Light After Dark Menorah Parade.

Starting at 3 p.m. at Legacy Village, the 22-mile parade will travel by police escort through Lyndhurst, Beachwood, Shaker Heights, University Heights, and Cleveland Heights.

There will be specially made Chanukah treats and toys given away during the parade.

The event was organized by AJ Bulua and Chabad of Downtown Cleveland.

Find the parade route and more details here.