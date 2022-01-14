Northeast Ohio commemorates MLK Day: Here’s how you can honor him

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Communities in Northeast Ohio are honoring the life of civil rights leader Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who inspired the way for peaceful protests and civil disobedience that led to African Americans’ extended voting rights, desegregation and other basic civil rights.

Here’s a list of indoor venues in Northeast Ohio honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, offering free or discounted admission for people of all ages:

Akron Art Museum:

Admission and activities are free and appropriate for all ages. Doors open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. You aren’t required to register ahead of time.

Christ Community Chapel:

The church is inviting you to join them in celebrating MLK by listening to and discussing his famous “I Have a Dream Speech” from 1963. Have an opportunity to learn from Dr. King to help think and process how Christians can engage the issue of race with the hope of Jesus today. Sign up for one of three time slots available on Monday: 10–11 a.m. for families with kids between birth and 8th grade in the East Hall; 1–2 p.m. for all adults in the East Hall; 5–7 p.m. for High School and College Students (dinner included for this time slot) in the Student Center.

Cleveland Art Museum:

Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., admission is free to the galleries and to the acclaimed exhibition, “Picturing Motherhood Now.” Pick up a free Family Discovery Pack or MLK Day Collection Connection Guide to explore artworks.

The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage:

Rooted in the Jewish value, respect for all humanity, the museum is honoring the legacy of MLK with an all-day celebration from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. including free museum admission, virtual family activities, and a special online program featuring Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, founder of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum.

NAACP’s Lorain Branch:

Join Wesley United Methodist Church on Sunday, January 16 at 4 p.m. with keynote speaker Pastor Michael Howard.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

You’re invited to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in a daylong celebration including free virtual programming and museum admission that’s a part of the Rock the Block Community Days presented by the John P. Murphy Foundation. Timed ticket reservations are required for free admission.

United Skates of America in Wickliffe:

The rink is giving a limited amount of free admission tickets on Monday. Families can skate for $9 from 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Adults 25+ can skate for $9 from 7 p.m.-10p.m. Skate rental is $5 extra. Only those ages 11 and under will be permitted free.

FOX 8 meteorologists are calling for 27° temperatures in Northeast Ohio and snow in our eastern viewing area on Monday, but still you might want to bundle up and enjoy the fresh, crisp air here:

North Coast Harbor Ice Fest:

The one day event is free to the public and features ice displays set up on the walk way between the Science Center, Rock Hall, Harbor Verandas and Nuevo Cleveland.

Many places around Northeast Ohio are offering virtual events on MLK Day. Check out some of them below:

Cleveland Museum of Natural History:

Enjoy free virtual programming on Facebook Live throughout the day. You can find the schedule of events here including “Data Zombies: Using Technology to Preserve the Past” and “How a Museum Defines ‘Race'”

Cuyahoga Community College:

Tri-C will host it’s annual MLK birthday celebration virtually this year. You are invited to join them here on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2:30 p.m. for student presentations and inspiring musical performances by the Tri-C Orchestra; Contemporary Youth Orchestra; Tri-C Vocal Arts Choir and special guests.

Great Lakes Science Center:

As part of their MLK Day festivites, you’re invited to tune into a discussion of the National Society of Black Engineers with Reggie Glossett, Mechanical Engineer with Turner Constructions and NSBE jr2 STEMulates Advisor, as he and his colleagues share about the inspiring work that NSBE is conducting with the youth in their communities. A link to the event will be posted at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 17.

Wingfoot Church in Akron:

Hear a reading and reflection on MLK’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” in which he explains the necessity for non-violent social action and lays out a call to the church to be an agent of social change. A reading on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 17 at noon will take place virtually. The link will be sent out at the event this weekend.

Know before you go. Check each event location’s website ahead of time for COVID protocols like masking policies or vaccination requirements.