NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – City officials want residents not to worry if they hear loud sounds and see first responders surround North Royalton Elementary School early this week.

First responders and city officials are holding rescue task force training at the elementary school.

Residents can expect to see multiple police cars and fire trucks at North Royalton the school between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

During the training, the school and first responders will simulate a mass casualty event involving emergency driving, flashing lights, sirens, loud noises and screaming.

According to city officials, all communications from the training will start with “This is a drill.”

The school property will be secured during the drill and won’t be open to the public, city officials say.