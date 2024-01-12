NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – The North Royalton Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was stabbed.

According to a release from police, officers responded to two locations around 1 a.m. Thursday.

One location was the Walnut Hills Apartments.

Officers found a man in an apartment who had been stabbed several times.

Police say the man died at the hospital.

Other officers responded to the Deer Creek Apartments, where police found the victim’s live-in girlfriend.

According to reports, the woman told police she stabbed her boyfriend because he was choking her.

The case is under investigation.

No one involved has been identified.