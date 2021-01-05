North Ridgeville youth pastor and wife indicted for sexual battery

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW)– A North Ridgeville man and his wife are facing charges after a year-long investigation.

David A. Walker and Anna Walker were indicted on several counts of sexual battery. They turned themselves into the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

According to the North Olmsted Police Department, the alleged sexual assaults happened from May 2005 to December 2007. At that time, David Walker was a youth pastor at Church Alive International in Cleveland and later at the Dwelling Place Family Worship Center in North Olmsted. He was also a teacher and coach at the now-closed Cleveland Christian Academy.

Police said the victim was a 14-year-old girl who was a member of the youth groups at both churches.

Anyone with information related to David A. Walker while he was a youth pastor is asked to call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535 or the North Ridgeville Police Department at 440-327-2191.

