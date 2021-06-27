North Ridgeville police: ‘We’re in prime thieving season again’

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The North Ridgeville Police Department issued a warning that’s unfortunately all too familiar to them when this time of the year comes by.

In a Facebook post today, the department says last night several cars were entered in the Hunter Lake, Sandy Ridge area of Meadow Lakes.

“Well unfortunately, we’re in prime thieving season again. It’s that time of the year when a small segment of society prowls the neighborhoods at 3 a.m. believing that they are entitled to what you work hard for.”

The department says that residents need to lock their cars and shouldn’t disregard the warning just because they don’t live in the neighborhoods hit last night: “Tonight could be you.”

Police say they have video of the thief and will be posting it soon.

Residents are urged to call the police department at (440) 327-2191 if they see anyone walking through the neighborhoods that is suspicious, like walking through yards or up driveways, in the early morning.