North Ridgeville police investigate hit-skip that split utility pole

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — North Ridgeville police are looking for the diver of a truck that reportedly struck a utility pole, snapped it in half and then fled the scene.

The incident reportedly took place on Stoney Ridge Road, in between Barres Road and Stone Creek, which is currently closed as workers continue to fix the damage and get power back to those homes affected.

The suspected vehicle is a Ford F-150, police said, and it most likely has serious damage to the passenger side.

Police said it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle is directed to call 440-327-2191 so that those responsible “can take care of the damage they caused.”

