North Ridgeville Police: ‘Help the street department do their job’

NORTH RIDGEVILLE (WJW)- Old man winter has slammed us again, leaving behind several inches of new snow in Northeast Ohio.

Parking bans have been issued in a number of communities across the viewing area, to help crews clear the roads, but not everyone is heeding the alerts.

North Ridgeville police posted about the problem on their Facebook page Thursday morning. When the street depeartment goes around cars they are leaving up to a foot of slushy snow boulders piled up around the car. “Today its not a big deal because, well, its slush. You can drive right through it. Tonight, however, it will het into the teens and that slush will turn to ice. Tomorrow if you hit it, different story. I cant speak for everyone, but I’m ticketing every car i find parked on the street that has snow piled up around it. Help the street department do their job and help your neighbors not hate you.”

Considered yourself warned!

**Get a complete list of parking bans here**