North Ridgeville police help remove raccoon from resident’s dishwasher

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — When a raccoon took up residence in a North Ridgeville resident’s dishwasher, one local patrolman was on the case.

Officer John Metzo is known for working with not-just-your-average animals, the police department said in a Facebook post.

“You may remember Ptlm Metzo from such hits as ‘There’s a kangaroo hopping next to my car’ and ‘Um … a cow just fell out of a trailer driving down the road,'” the department recalled.

The officer was able to safely remove the critter from the home, as seen in the photos below.

Photo courtesy North Ridgeville Police Department/Facebook

Photo courtesy North Ridgeville Police Department/Facebook

The raccoon had apparently broken into the house through a light in the bathroom and then proceeded to make a mess of the kitchen.