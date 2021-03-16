North Ridgeville police help remove raccoon from resident’s dishwasher

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — When a raccoon took up residence in a North Ridgeville resident’s dishwasher, one local patrolman was on the case.

Officer John Metzo is known for working with not-just-your-average animals, the police department said in a Facebook post.

“You may remember Ptlm Metzo from such hits as ‘There’s a kangaroo hopping next to my car’ and ‘Um … a cow just fell out of a trailer driving down the road,'” the department recalled.

The officer was able to safely remove the critter from the home, as seen in the photos below.

  • Photo courtesy North Ridgeville Police Department/Facebook
The raccoon had apparently broken into the house through a light in the bathroom and then proceeded to make a mess of the kitchen.

