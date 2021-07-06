‘Don’t be that guy:’ North Ridgeville police give fireworks reminder

Editor’s note: Video shows Toledo fireworks explosion that injured four (Courtesy: AP)

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The North Ridgeville Police Department gave a friendly reminder to residents about shooting off fireworks after Independence Day.

In a Facebook post, they say that while it’s important to celebrate our nation’s birthday, we also need to keep our fireworks revelry to one day – July 4.

The post quotes John Adams in a letter to his wife Abigail where he said that Independence Day will be celebrated by generations to come with parades, guns, bonfires and illuminations.

“Pretty cool, huh? One of our founders knew what the celebrations would be like,” the post said.

The post goes on to say that, “YESTERDAY was Independence Day and we all celebrated well, but now we have 364 days to go until the next one.”

They remind residents that if they blew off a 40,000 lady finger brick last night in the middle of their street, it’s time to grab a cup of coffee, a broom, and get to work. “Don’t be that guy.”