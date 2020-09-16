North Ridgeville neighborhood goes blue to honor police, Cleveland officer Nicholas Sabo

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A North Ridgeville neighborhood is turning its lights blue to honor those in law enforcement.

The organizers also wanted to pay tribute to Cleveland police officer Nicholas Sabo who took his own life following the murder of Detective James Skernivitz.

Sabo lived in North Ridgeville with his wife and children.

Multiple homes will be taking part in the special event.

