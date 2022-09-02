NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Normandy Invaders traveled to North Ridgeville Friday night to face off in Week 3 of FOX 8’s Game of the Week.

The North Ridgeville Rangers were at home for the first time this year after a hot start to the season, and they had a hot start to the game.

Brendan Watchorn, the sophomore, went up top to Connor Costin, 48 yards to the house. The Rangers took the lead 7-0.

Normandy fighting defensively, Tony Fallert came up with a fumble. Later, sophomore Neno Illic was good for 34 yards and cut North Ridgeville’s lead to 7-3.

In the second quarter, the Rangers had the ball and Andrew Ennis swept left, the seas parted and he was gone. 45 yards for another North Ridgeville touchdown.

The Rangers are now 3-0 with a 51-10 win over Normandy.

