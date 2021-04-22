North Ridgeville canceling summer corn festival in 2021

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — North Ridgeville is canceling the 45th annual corn festival in 2021.

Scheduled for August 13 through 15, the festival’s committee said in a Facebook post that their decision made on Wednesday to cancel the event was difficult but necessary:

“While we recognize and appreciate Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent guidance to allow similar festival-style events and fairs in Ohio starting in June, we feel it important to maintain our caution for the safety of our community,” they said in the post.

They said they were hoping to have the festival this year after having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic.

But they said since they are waiting to determine how pandemic guidelines will impact social gatherings well into summer, that doesn’t give them enough time to put the festival together, which takes months of planning.

The 46th Annual North Ridgeville Corn Festival is scheduled for August 12-14, 2022.