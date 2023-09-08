OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The North Ridgeville Rangers faced off against the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs in the fourth FOX 8 Game of the Week of the season.

It was a battle of unbeatens in the Southwestern Conference with big playoff points on the line in Region 6. The Bulldogs had won seven straight against their rival Rangers, so North Ridgeville was trying to snap the streak and pick up some major playoff points.

WJW photo

The game itself was a low scoring affair, with the game still scoreless at halftime.

In the third quarter, after an Olmsted Falls 15-yard field foal, the Rangers broke free and we had the first touchdown of the game.

In the end, the Rangers were able to beat the Bulldogs 10-3, making North Ridgeville 4-0 on the season and Olmsted Falls 3-1.

